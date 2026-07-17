Punjab boy tops NEET-UG, TG students among toppers

HYDERABAD: Several students from Telangana featured among the country’s top performers in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Thursday.

Nationally, 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the examination, with women accounting for 58% of the successful candidates. Aryan Gupta of Punjab secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 715 out of 720 marks, followed by Panshul Bansal of Haryana, who scored the same marks to secure AIR 2. Kudale Shravani Krishna was the highest-ranked woman, finishing fifth overall.

Among Telangana candidates, Sahyu Veeriahgari emerged as the highest-ranked with AIR 13 and a 99.99915 percentile. He was followed by Bura Sai Sharan (AIR 19, 99.99905 percentile) and Kandagatla Haneesh (AIR 21, 99.99790 percentile) in the OBC-NCL category.

Other Telangana students in the national merit list include Andem Sai Charan Reddy (AIR 38), Mayuk Jayasimha (AIR 42), Kompella Sai Gayathri Tejoarunima (AIR 83), Rutumbika Mohanty (AIR 91) and Devesh Shreegopal Agrawal (AIR 123).

The NTA said candidates from Telangana were among the top 17 nationwide who scored more than 705 marks. Bura Sai Sharan and Kandagatla Haneesh were also among the country’s top 10 OBC-NCL candidates, while Kompella Sai Gayathri Tejoarunima featured among the top 20 female candidates.

According to the NTA, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks, including 19 who crossed the 700-mark. More than 10,000 candidates scored 600 or above, while over 90,000 secured at least 500 marks. Over 93% of the top scorers appeared for NEET-UG for the first time.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-examination held on June 21. The NTA said the results were declared on schedule to keep the medical admissions and counselling process on track.

(With inputs from S Lalitha)