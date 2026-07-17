Srisailam sculptures hint at medieval trade with Africa

HYDERABAD: Rare carvings of giraffes and camels on the outer walls of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam have provided fresh archaeological evidence that the temple town was not only a major pilgrimage centre but also an important hub linked to regional and international trade networks during the Vijayanagara period.

The significance of the sculptures came to light after Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy examined an old black-and-white photograph of a sculptural panel on the temple’s southern prakara wall.

The panel depicts a procession of two giraffes and two camels accompanied by attendants, indicating trade links between the Indian subcontinent, Africa and West Asia.

Located in Nandyal district of AP, Srisailam is home to the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the Sri Bhramaramba temple, one of the Shakti Peethas. While renowned as a major pilgrimage centre, the newly highlighted carvings suggest the town also played a significant role in medieval trade and cultural exchange.

The temple complex features several narrative bas-reliefs on its outer prakara walls dating to the 14th–16th centuries, during the Vijayanagara Empire. Among them, the giraffe-and-camel panel is considered exceptionally rare.