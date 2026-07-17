Techie moves Telangana High court over flyover works delay

Vexed with the prolonged delay in completing the Suchitra-Kompally elevated corridor on National Highway-44, an IT professional has moved the Telangana High Court, seeking to declare the authorities’ inaction as violative of constitutional principles and to direct completion of the project within a fixed timeframe. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday adjourned the matter to July 30 after counsel appearing for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B) department sought additional time.

The writ petition was filed by C Snehith Reddy, a resident of Kompally, who contended that the authorities had failed to complete the project within a reasonable period, causing hardship to thousands of commuters using one of Hyderabad’s busiest roads.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Naresh Reddy Chinnolla submitted that the elevated corridor, sanctioned under the Union government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana, was intended to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety. Although construction began in April 2022 with an original completion deadline of June 2024, the project has been extended multiple times, with the latest target of April 2026 also remaining unmet.

The petitioner alleged that ongoing excavation, incomplete pillars and flyover structures, construction debris, inadequate barricading and poor warning signage had reduced available road space, resulting in severe traffic congestion and unsafe travel conditions.

It was further contended that the delay had contributed to road accidents, disrupted commuters, students, businesses and emergency services, besides increasing air and noise pollution. The petitioner sought time-bound directions for expeditious completion of the project.