Telangana: No staff around, woman delivers standing

KHAMMAM: A pregnant woman allegedly delivered her baby beside a hospital bed at the Government Mother and Child Care Centre in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Wednesday after medical staff allegedly failed to attend to her in time.

According to sources, the woman, who had been admitted for delivery, went into active labour but was allegedly not attended to by the medical staff. Unable to bear the labour pain any longer, she reportedly delivered the baby while standing beside her hospital bed.

The woman allegedly suffered bleeding following the delivery, while the newborn sustained injuries after falling to the floor during childbirth. The incident reportedly triggered panic among other pregnant women admitted to the ward. Fellow patients and their attendants alleged that hospital staff failed to provide timely medical care.

Speaking to TNIE, Kothagudem Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Radha Mohan denied the allegations. He said some women deliver suddenly, leaving little time for medical intervention.

He maintained that there was no negligence on the part of the hospital staff and added that a report on the incident had already been submitted to the health minister. He further said that both the mother and the newborn are safe.