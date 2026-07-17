Telangana: Retired teacher fined Rs 1 lakh for suppressing facts

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a retired government school teacher, holding that its extraordinary writ jurisdiction cannot be used to settle personal disputes. Justice EV Venugopal imposed costs of `1 lakh on the petitioner for suppressing material facts and wasting judicial time, directing him to deposit the amount with the Government Girls’ School for the Blind, Malakpet.

The petition was filed by P Srinivas, a retired school assistant from Nizamabad, seeking action against fellow teacher Prabhuraj for alleged service rule violations and neglect of duty at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School, Pangri. Srinivas lodged complaints in 2022 and 2023 over incidents that allegedly occurred in 2016.

The Government Pleader informed the court that an inquiry was already underway. Justice Venugopal observed that the petitioner had waited five years after retirement to raise the allegations and had remained silent while both teachers were in service.

The court also noted that Srinivas had failed to disclose cross-complaints between him and the respondent, concluding that the petition was driven by personal grievance rather than public interest.