Telugu actor booked in Rs 6.43 cr investment fraud case

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad police has registered a cheating case against actor Manineni Murali Krishna and several others for allegedly duping multiple investors of `6.43 crore by promising high returns.

The case was registered following a complaint by Cherukuri Suresh Naidu (33), a doctor, who alleged that he came in contact with Krishna in 2022 after treating one of his relatives, Srujana Bollineni. Murali Krishna, who acted as the lead in the films Jetty and Mr Kalyan, continued to visit him for treatment.

According to the complaint, Krishna later claimed to run the NGO ‘100 Dreams Foundation’ and, in June 2024, introduced Suresh to an investment opportunity in Sri Vasudhaika Pro Works, a firm allegedly engaged in railway contract works in Hubballi, Karnataka.

Krishna allegedly claimed to own the company and said his sister, M Venkata Vijayalakshmi, a director in the firm, would guarantee the investments. He allegedly persuaded Suresh to invest `50 lakh by promising returns of `8 per `100 every month for 12 months.

The complainant alleged that Krishna also induced him to take multiple loans and obtain Kapil Chits in his name. Police said the accused used a similar modus operandi to persuade several others to invest.

Initially, investors reportedly received returns for a few months. However, payments allegedly stopped from June 2025. Whenever investors sought repayment, Krishna allegedly cited delayed railway bills, operational issues in Hubballi and other reasons to avoid repayment.

Police said Krishna and others collected `6.43 crore from multiple investors under the guise of business investments. The case is under probe.