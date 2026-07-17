Tribal girls boycott classes over water crisis

MAHABUBNAGAR : Students of the Tribal Welfare Residential School and College for Girls boycotted their classes on Thursday morning and staged a protest outside the school campus in Gandhi Nagar, the headquarters of Kothaguda mandal in Mahbubabad district. The students demanded the immediate supply of drinking water and water for daily use at the hostel.

The students alleged that they had been facing an acute water shortage for the past month. They said the irregular water supply had made it difficult to use the washrooms during the morning hours. They also claimed there was insufficient water to clean the bathrooms, raising serious concerns about hygiene and living conditions at the hostel.

Speaking to the media, a student alleged that the principal had asked each student to contribute Rs 10 towards repair works. Although the students paid the amount, the water supply problem remained unresolved. She further alleged that when students questioned the lack of regular water supply, some teachers harassed and threatened them.

“We demand that the district authorities ensure an uninterrupted water supply and improve the basic amenities at the hostel,” the student said.

Following the protest, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) responded by speaking to the students over the phone. She assured them that regular water supply at the hostel would be restored within 12 hours. Following the minister’s assurance, the students called off their protest and returned to their classes.