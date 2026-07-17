University of Hyderabad study finds probiotic alternative to antibiotics for intestinal infections

HYDERABAD: Researchers at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have identified the probiotic bacterium Lactobacillus johnsonii as a potential alternative to antibiotics for combating intestinal bacterial infections.

The study, published in the international journal Frontiers in Immunology, was led by Dr Vijay Morampudi from the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, UoH. The research found that Lactobacillus johnsonii exhibits potent antimicrobial activity against two clinically significant enteric pathogens — Enteropathogenic Escherichia coli (EPEC) and Citrobacter rodentium.

The study highlights the multiple ways in which the probiotic helps protect the gut. It inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria and prevents biofilm formation through the production of antimicrobial compounds. It also competes with disease-causing microbes for nutrients and attachment sites in the intestine while supporting the healthy colonisation of the gut lining.

The findings demonstrate the translational potential of Lactobacillus johnsonii as a probiotic-based therapeutic strategy for managing attaching-and-effacing (A/E) enteric infections. Such an approach could help reduce reliance on antibiotics, especially among children, the elderly and other vulnerable populations, at a time when antimicrobial resistance is emerging as a major global health challenge, according to the study.

The findings could pave the way for the development of probiotic-based therapies to tackle intestinal infections. The study was supported by the Institution of Eminence (IoE), University of Hyderabad, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), and the University Grants Commission (UGC).