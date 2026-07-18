13.34 lakh Telangana voters marked ‘uncollectible’

HYDERABAD: More than 13.34 lakh voters in Telangana have been classified as “uncollectible” during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with deaths, migration, duplicate entries and untraceable voters accounting for most of the cases. The development comes even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the enumeration exercise in the state by 10 days, till August 3, 2026.

The CEO’s office said all 3,38,26,421 Enumeration Forms have been distributed, achieving 100% coverage. Of these, 2,06,52,577 forms had been digitised as of Friday.

Under the revised schedule, BLO verification will continue till August 3, followed by publication of the draft electoral roll on August 10.

Claims and objections can be filed till September 9, with the final electoral roll to be published on October 12 after their disposal by October 8.