41 railway stations in Telangana modernised: BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Narendra Modi government has brought about a revolutionary transformation in the Indian Railways, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday expressed confidence that Hyderabad would emerge as a bullet train hub in the coming years.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration of upgraded Hitec City Railway Station, he thanked the Prime Minister for upgrading railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme. He also expressed gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and the railway officials for making the modernisation of Hitec City station a reality.

He said the Indian Railways had witnessed unprecedented development over the past 12 years, transforming railway stations from outdated structures with limited amenities into world-class facilities on par with those provided at airports.

The BJP leader also stated that nearly 41 railway stations in Telangana have been modernised with international-standard infrastructure, including elevators, lifts and escalators.

Highlighting the Centre’s investment in Telangana, Ramchander said railway budget allocation for the state had increased from `500 crore before 2014 to `4,900 crore under the Modi government. He said the enhanced funding had accelerated the development of new railway lines and major infrastructure projects across the state.

He further claimed that five Vande Bharat trains are currently operating from Hyderabad to various destinations in Telangana and said plans are underway to introduce three bullet train corridors and three high-speed rail corridors in the future. He added that the land acquisition process for these projects had already begun.

Recalling his personal association with the railways, Ramchander Rao said that he was himself a student of a Railway Degree College and shared an emotional connection with the railway system.