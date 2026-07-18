HYDRAA launches massive operations across Hyderabad, secures 840 acres of government land

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out major enforcement operations across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, taking decisive action to protect approximately 840 acres of government land with an estimated market value of over Rs 30,000 crore.

The police detained several persons, including farmers protesting the fencing of around 650 acres at Bahadurguda near Shamshabad for a proposed bullet train hub.

Farmers demanded clear assurances from the government before any land acquisition, while heavy police deployment continued in the area.

The farmers refused to hand over their lands, demanding clear assurances from the government before any acquisition takes place. The officials arrived to fence around 650 acres of land in Survey Nos. 28 and 62, identified for the proposed bullet train hub.

Since the last few days, Cyberabad Police have deployed a heavy security presence to assist HYDRAA and Revenue Department officials in carrying out the eviction.

The entire village remained under tight police security, while roads leading to Bahadurguda were blocked to regular traffic from the early hours of Saturday. The police took into custody several persons and shifted them to the police station when they allegedly tried to obstruct the fencing work.

HYDRAA informed that according to the 1954 Khasra Pahani, Survey Nos. 25 and 26 are recorded as government land. However, officials found that portions of the land had been encroached upon, with farmhouses constructed by private individuals and agricultural activities being carried out illegally.

Several influential persons were also found to have occupied parts of the land. The fencing work was carried out in the presence of Shamshabad Revenue officials to prevent further encroachments and protect the government property.

At other places, the operations were undertaken at the request of the Revenue authorities.

HYDRAA, along with officials from the Revenue and Municipal departments, erected fencing around the identified government lands under tight police security to prevent further encroachments.

In Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district, HYDRAA fenced 84 acres of government land in Survey No. 46 of Raidurg village.

Officials found that encroachers had allegedly extended into the government land from an adjoining half-acre private patta land and were illegally selling plots in square-yard parcels. Action has been initiated against those involved.

HYDRAA also secured 106 acres of government land located in the General Land Register (GLR) Nos. 243 and 255 in the Cantonment area, spanning parts of Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The operation followed complaints from residents and requests from Revenue officials regarding illegal mining activities, encroachments and threats to wildlife habitats.

Officials said several unauthorised layouts had been identified in the area. The fencing has been taken up to safeguard government land and protect wildlife, including peacocks, whose movement was being affected by hill blasting and illegal occupation.