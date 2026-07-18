Semicon 2.0, MPMS will prove beneficial for state’s youth: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the Semicon 2.0 programme, along with the new Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), would create significant opportunities for Hyderabad and the youth of Telangana.

In a press statement issued here, Kishan hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval for the Semicon 2.0 programme as a historic step towards transforming India into a global semiconductor powerhouse.

“The Centre has approved the Rs 1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 programme for 12 years to strengthen India’s semiconductor and electronics ecosystem amid global supply chain disruptions and increasing technological competition. The Cabinet has also approved the Rs 62,500 crore MPMS, taking the total investment in the electronics and semiconductor sector to nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore,” he said.

Highlighting Telangana’s role in the semiconductor ecosystem, the Union minister said that under Semicon 1.0, the Centre trained over 68,000 students across 315 universities, including those in Telangana, using advanced Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools.

He further said that the Centre has extended Rs 724 crore funds to Electronic Manufacturing Clusters in Telangana. “This includes Rs 252 crore for the Greenfield EMC at E-City and Fab City, Rs 139 crore for the Maheshwaram Greenfield EMC, Rs 75 crore for a Common Facility Centre in Hyderabad and Rs 258 crore for the EMC project at Divitipally,” he added.