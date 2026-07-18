Telangana HC grants interim relief in Doolapally land-use dispute

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim protection to property owners challenging the state government’s decision to revoke GOs permitting a change in land use in Survey Nos 118, 119 and 122 of Doolapally village.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the authorities not to take any coercive action against the petitioners’ properties and posted the matter to July 27. The petition challenges the July 7, 2026 government order revoking the 2019 and 2023 GOs that changed the land use of the survey numbers from recreational to residential.

The state government said official records show the land falls within the FTL of Fox Sagar lake. It stated that an inquiry into the FTL was pending and, until it was completed, the land-use change and all consequential permissions stand cancelled.

HYDRAA and the Revenue department were directed to take action accordingly. The petitioners submitted that they had constructed residential houses after obtaining all statutory approvals.