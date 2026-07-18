Telangana to set up SET to probe Dharani

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet on Friday decided to write to the Centre seeking financial assistance and the deputation of a central team to assess the impact of El Nino. The Cabinet also approved the decision to constitute a Special Enquiry Team (SET) to probe the alleged irregularities in the Dharani land records portal.
Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the communication to the Centre would detail the impact of the deficient rainfall on agriculture, irrigation, drinking water and rural livelihoods. The state government has already put in place a contingency plan for Kharif.
On Dharani, he said a forensic audit had flagged over 10,000 suspicious transactions since the portal was launched in October 2020.
IL&FS role in contract award, lapses under lens
The SET will investigate registrations, mutations, changes to land records, land classifications, beneficiary details, official approvals and digital logs.
The Cabinet also ordered a probe into the role of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), including its selection, the tender process, contract award, portal design, system architecture and alleged data security lapses.
The Cabinet also approved the constitution of a high-level committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to frame a uniform policy for all state government engineering and infrastructure projects, covering every stage from appraisal and project proposals to land acquisition, tendering and bill payments.
The committee will prepare standard operating procedures for project design, land acquisition, procurement and contract management.
The Cabinet said delays and cost overruns in projects were increasing the government’s financial burden.
Also discussed
Amendments to the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, to allow nomination of transgender persons as co-opted members in Municipal Corporations
Gram Panchayats can deposit tax collections in nationalised banks, cooperative banks and post offices instead of the state treasury
Rail Hub to be established near Shamshabad for proposed high-speed rail corridors to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai
Approval to complete the Mukteshwar LIS, bringing irrigation to 45K acres in Manthani using 4.5 tmcft of Godavari water
Approval for 29 posts at the Degree College in Dharmapuri constituency