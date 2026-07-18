Telangana to set up SET to probe Dharani

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet on Friday decided to write to the Centre seeking financial assistance and the deputation of a central team to assess the impact of El Nino. The Cabinet also approved the decision to constitute a Special Enquiry Team (SET) to probe the alleged irregularities in the Dharani land records portal.

Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the communication to the Centre would detail the impact of the deficient rainfall on agriculture, irrigation, drinking water and rural livelihoods. The state government has already put in place a contingency plan for Kharif.

On Dharani, he said a forensic audit had flagged over 10,000 suspicious transactions since the portal was launched in October 2020.

IL&FS role in contract award, lapses under lens

The SET will investigate registrations, mutations, changes to land records, land classifications, beneficiary details, official approvals and digital logs.

The Cabinet also ordered a probe into the role of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), including its selection, the tender process, contract award, portal design, system architecture and alleged data security lapses.

The Cabinet also approved the constitution of a high-level committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to frame a uniform policy for all state government engineering and infrastructure projects, covering every stage from appraisal and project proposals to land acquisition, tendering and bill payments.