Telangana’s monsoon woes deepen as 30 districts face deficit

HYDERABAD: Nearly halfway through July, Telangana continues to grapple with a weak southwest monsoon, with 30 of its 33 districts recording deficient rainfall and two districts slipping into the “large deficit” category.
According to the latest rainfall data, the state has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 35% so far this monsoon season. While neighbouring states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have witnessed repeated spells of heavy rain over the past few weeks, Telangana has largely remained dry, with only scattered showers reported in isolated pockets.
Among the worst-affected districts are Hanumakonda and Medchal-Malkajgiri, which have registered rainfall deficits of 68% and 60%, respectively. Against a normal rainfall of about 272 mm during the period, both districts have received only around 86 mm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is currently under a “rain shadow” pattern, where monsoon winds are present but the weather systems required to trigger widespread rainfall are absent.
Senior meteorologist at IMD Hyderabad, GN Rao Srinivas, explained that the arrival of the southwest monsoon does not automatically translate into rainfall. “Telangana has become like a rain shadow region under the present weather pattern.
While neighbouring states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have received between 60 cm and 80 cm of rainfall during the same period, Telangana has received only around 6 cm to 7 cm. Such spatial disparities are a characteristic feature of the southwest monsoon,” he told the TNIE.
He noted that widespread rainfall depends on the formation of synoptic weather systems such as low-pressure areas, upper-air cyclonic circulations, or other disturbances, particularly over the Bay of Bengal.
The lack of rain has also pushed up daytime temperatures across the state. Reduced cloud cover has allowed maximum temperatures to rise to around 38°C in several districts, nearly 6°C above normal for this time of the year. The combination of high temperatures and elevated atmospheric moisture has also resulted in hot and humid conditions.