Telangana’s monsoon woes deepen as 30 districts face deficit

HYDERABAD: Nearly halfway through July, Telangana continues to grapple with a weak southwest monsoon, with 30 of its 33 districts recording deficient rainfall and two districts slipping into the “large deficit” category.

According to the latest rainfall data, the state has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 35% so far this monsoon season. While neighbouring states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have witnessed repeated spells of heavy rain over the past few weeks, Telangana has largely remained dry, with only scattered showers reported in isolated pockets.

Among the worst-affected districts are Hanumakonda and Medchal-Malkajgiri, which have registered rainfall deficits of 68% and 60%, respectively. Against a normal rainfall of about 272 mm during the period, both districts have received only around 86 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is currently under a “rain shadow” pattern, where monsoon winds are present but the weather systems required to trigger widespread rainfall are absent.

Senior meteorologist at IMD Hyderabad, GN Rao Srinivas, explained that the arrival of the southwest monsoon does not automatically translate into rainfall. “Telangana has become like a rain shadow region under the present weather pattern.