Telangana’s NEET toppers set their sights on AIIMS

HYDERABAD: The top performers from Telangana in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 are setting their sights on premier medical institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, with many aspiring to become specialist doctors.

Telangana delivered a commendable performance in NEET-UG 2026. Of the 73,084 candidates who registered, 65,121 appeared for the examination and 38,026 qualified.

Government residential institutions also recorded encouraging results. Several students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) secured good scores, with many on track to become the first doctors in their families.

Among the 1,137 TGSWREIS students who appeared for NEET-UG 2026, 333 scored above 300 marks. This included three students who crossed 500 marks, 70 students who scored between 400 and 500 marks, and 260 students who secured between 300 and 400 marks.

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) junior colleges also performed well. Of the students who appeared for the examination, 95 qualified, with the TGMREIS expecting around 64 professional course admissions, including 44 MBBS seats, seven BDS seats, and 13 AYUSH seats covering courses such as BAMS and BHMS.

Bura Sai Sharan, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 19, said his goal is to pursue medical education at AIIMS New Delhi before specialising in neurology. Coming from an agricultural family, he credited his parents and teachers for helping him overcome challenges during his preparation.

“There were phases when I scored poorly in tests, but I never gave up. My parents and teachers kept encouraging me. I want to study at AIIMS New Delhi and become one of the best neurologists in the country,” Sai Sharan said.

Veerayyagari Sahyu from Hanamkonda, who secured AIR 13, attributed his success to disciplined preparation, regular mock tests, and the constant support of his parents and teachers.