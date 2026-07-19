BJP central leaders hold meeting with Bandi Sanjay, Etala Rajender

HYDERABAD: With the reported differences between Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender emerging as a concern for the BJP in Telangana, the party’s central leadership stepped in and held a meeting with the two leaders on Saturday.

Both leaders were seen smiling and interacting cordially during and after the meeting. However, whether they will work together in the coming days, particularly in Karimnagar district where their supporters have often been at loggerheads, remains to be seen.

The BJP leadership had earlier made attempts to bridge the differences, but the two leaders had not attended a joint meeting. On Saturday, BJP Telangana Lok Sabha election in-charge Abhay Patil and senior leader K Laxman hosted a luncheon meeting with Bandi and Etala.

Speaking to reporters later, Laxman said he had invited both leaders for lunch. Asked whether their differences had been resolved, he said, “We discussed the political situation in the state, and we are confident that the BJP will come to power after the next Assembly elections.”

He said the meeting followed the recent visits of Union ministers JP Nadda and Ashwini Vaishnaw to Telangana.

Dismissing reports of a rift between Bandi and Etala, Laxman said the media had exaggerated the issue. He maintained that the luncheon meeting was a routine interaction and that he had casually invited both leaders. Such interactions, he said, would strengthen the party ahead of the next Assembly elections.