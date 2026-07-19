BRS leader KT Rama Rao dares CM Revanth to prove 70K jobs claim

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said he would retire from politics if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proved the Congress government’s claim that it had filled 70,000 government jobs through fresh recruitment notifications.

Addressing the Yuva Sangrama Sadassu at Saroornagar, Rama Rao also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what he described as the state government’s “betrayal” of unemployed youth, saying the people of Telangana would write the party’s political “death declaration” for failing to honour its promises.

Recalling the Congress’ Youth Declaration unveiled at the same venue three years ago, he asked Rahul Gandhi why its key promises remained unfulfilled.

“Rahul Gandhi, do you remember meeting unemployed youth at Ashok Nagar? What happened to your promise of two lakh government jobs in the first year? Where is the Job Calendar? Where is the Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance? What happened to the promises of electric scooters for college girls, interest-free loans for youth and the other commitments made in your Youth Declaration?” Rama Rao asked.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the alleged police action against unemployed youth protesting for jobs.

Calling the Youth Declaration a “declaration of betrayal”, Rama Rao alleged that there were “no notifications, only lootifications”, and claimed the Congress government was focused on scams and corruption rather than employment. He further alleged that the state was witnessing a “scam calendar” instead of a governance calendar and accused the chief minister of prioritising the Congress high command over the interests of unemployed youth.

Rama Rao claimed that the previous BRS government initiated recruitment for over 2.32 lakh government posts, filled around 1.62 lakh vacancies and facilitated nearly 27 lakh public and private employment opportunities. He admitted the TGPSC paper leak should have been handled more swiftly but maintained that the BRS government itself detected the irregularities and acted against those responsible.