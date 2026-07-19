Hyderabad authors India's next space story

HYDERABAD: The success of Vikram-1 marks more than India’s first private orbital launch. It signals the rise of Hyderabad’s broader space-tech ecosystem, where companies are developing technologies spanning satellite systems, propulsion, orbital robotics and reusable launch vehicles.

At T-Hub alone, 105 space-tech startups are active, with its ORBIT accelerator supporting 36 across three cohorts.

Among those to benefit from Vikram-1 is Cosmoserve Space, whose Embrace payload flew aboard the rocket as part of Mission Aagaman. Developed in just four months, its soft robotic capture system for future space debris removal completed multiple design and flight-readiness reviews under a panel of former ISRO scientists. The company also partnered with Pixxel Space for the demonstration.

Across the sector, Spantrik recently test-flew its Hopstone mini vertical take-off and vertical landing (VTVL) vehicle, validating avionics, thrust-vector control and guidance systems after successfully hot-firing its Eureka cryogenic engine, bringing it closer to developing its reusable launch vehicle, Leapfrogger. Propulsion startup Stardour is preparing to commercialise its water propulsion technology later this year and is targeting a 2028 demonstration mission for its orbital transfer vehicle.

Sanyark Space has achieved Technology Readiness Level-4 for its precision positioning technology, raised USD 2 million and is targeting a 16U CubeSat launch by March 2027 as it works towards India’s first multi-mission navigation and communication satellite constellation. Nibiaa Devices has partnered with six satellite network providers across Spain, the UK, the US, France, Australia and India to expand its global footprint.

Elsewhere, Onnes has secured orders from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and a leading Indian aerospace company. ResearcSat has confirmed an International Space Station (ISS) payload mission in November 2026, collaborated with research institutions in Taiwan and Australia, and published research in Nature.