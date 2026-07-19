NMDC names Vivek Nishant its commercial director

HYDERABAD: Vivek Nishant Nath has assumed charge as Director (Commercial) of NMDC Limited, India’s largest iron ore producer.

A mining and metals professional with over three decades of experience, Nath brings expertise in sales and marketing, international commercial operations, procurement, logistics, and supply chain management. He began his career with NMDC in 1992 and served the company for nearly 15 years in various commercial roles, gaining extensive experience in domestic iron ore sales and marketing.

He later held key positions at Essar Steel Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India before joining the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) in 2021 as General Manager (Sales & Marketing). He was elevated to the position of Chief General Manager in 2024, where he led the sales and marketing operations of iron ore, chrome ore, manganese ore, bauxite, limestone, and ferrochrome.

During his tenure at OMC, iron ore sales increased from 12.33 million tonnes in FY21 to 38.26 million tonnes in FY26. He also introduced customer-focused initiatives, transparent pricing mechanisms, digital solutions, and logistics reforms.