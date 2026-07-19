Prepare for surge in power demand: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday directed power department officials to prepare for a possible surge in electricity demand due to drought conditions triggered by the El Nino effect. He stressed the need for a comprehensive action plan to ensure uninterrupted, quality power supply under all circumstances.

Reviewing the functioning of the power department at the TGSPDCL corporate office here, Bhatti instructed officials to remain vigilant and prioritise uninterrupted electricity supply for drinking water and agriculture. He also asked them to take proactive measures to address future challenges in the power sector.

He directed officials to improve the financial health of DISCOMs by speeding up the recovery of electricity dues from government departments and strengthening revenue collection.

He asked the department to adopt advanced technologies and implement a comprehensive strategy to provide reliable power to every consumer in the state. He also directed officials to prepare a phase-wise plan to provide solar power facilities to all Anganwadi centres.

Citing the model substation at Midjil in Mahbubnagar district, Bhatti called for the phased modernisation of all TGSPDCL substations. In areas facing land constraints, such as Kondapur, Gachibowli and Madhapur in Hyderabad, he suggested coordinating with the Municipal Administration Department to establish substations beneath flyovers.