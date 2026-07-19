Rajgopal should be given Cabinet post: Minister Jagga Reddy

HYDERABAD: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy visited Gandhi Bhavan after a long time and had a meeting with TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, well known as Jagga Reddy, on Saturday.

Both the leaders later said that their aim was to make Rahul Gandhi prime minister.

The TPCC working president was of the view that Rajgopal should be made a minister as per the assurance given by the AICC. He further stated that the Munugode MLA had a good rapport with Congress leaders and workers in erstwhile Nalgonda district and played an active role in the Telangana movement. “If Rajgopal works as part of the party team, it would help strengthen the Congress,” claimed Jagga Reddy.

He made it clear that the Congress should win more seats in the state to ensure Rahul becomes prime minister.

He said that the meeting was mainly focused on the political situation in the state and Thungathurthi issue did not figure at all. “The Thungathurthi controversy is now a closed chapter,” he said.

“Rajgopal gave me an assurance that he would not interfere in the local affairs of Thungathurthi constituency. Congress leaders should resolve the issues themselves,” clarified the TPCC working president.