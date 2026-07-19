Telangana DGP CV Anand: TSLPRB has leak-free hiring record

HYDERABAD: DGP CV Anand on Saturday reviewed the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Police Training Wing and Police Computer Services (PCS) as part of the ongoing review of Telangana Police wings.

He said the police recruitment process had earned a reputation for being transparent, fair and credible. Referring to question paper leaks reported in recruitment examinations conducted by other agencies, Anand said no TSLPRB examination had ever witnessed a paper leak.

Reviewing the Board’s recruitment drives, he said 10,980 posts were filled in 2015-16, 17,297 posts were notified in 2017, 92 Prosecution department posts were filled in 2021, and 16,654 posts were filled during the 2022-23 recruitment, the largest police recruitment drive in Telangana’s history. Nearly 95% of recruitments were for constable posts and 5% for sub-inspector posts.

The TSLPRB chairman informed the DGP that recruitment was underway for 118 Assistant Public Prosecutor posts, 1,743 driver operator posts and fingerprint-related posts. In the first fingerprint recruitment, 57 candidates were selected against 60 posts. Recruitment for 198 RTC supervisor posts was nearing completion.

The Board also reviewed post conversions, including reserve sub-inspector to sub-inspector and civil police constable to TGSP, and reservation policies.