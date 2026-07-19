Telangana HC questions Prisons department’s opposition to custodial death probe

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has questioned the Prisons department’s opposition to an independent inquiry into the alleged custodial harassment and subsequent suicide of an undertrial prisoner, observing that authorities who had done no wrong should have no reason to resist such a probe.

Justice T Madhavi Devi made the observations while hearing a writ petition filed by Varala Hima, a daily wage worker from Jangaon district. She alleged that her husband, Varala Mallaiah, died by suicide after being humiliated inside Jangaon Sub Jail by allegedly being forced to clean toilets and scrub prison floors.

The petitioner has sought a comprehensive investigation into the incident, rS 50 lakh compensation and other consequential benefits, alleging violation of her husband’s human rights and fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Senior counsel V Raghunath, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that although a magisterial inquiry was conducted after the death, the petitioner was neither informed nor given an opportunity to participate. He told the court that she had been left to care for two young children and was seeking justice.