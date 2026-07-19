Telugu cinema wins big, bags nine honours at 72nd National Awards

HYDERABAD: The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards for the year 2024 were announced in New Delhi on Saturday. Once again, Telugu cinema made a significant impact, winning nine National Film Awards in various categories.

Committee Kurrollu won the Best Telugu Film award. Directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film was produced by Pink Elephant Pictures, headed by Niharika Konidela, in association with Shree Radha Damodara Studios. It marked Yadhu Vamsi’s directorial debut and had earlier won the Gaddar Film Award, instituted by the Telangana government. The film introduced several new actors and technicians and also won the Best Make-up award, with P Ravi Kumar receiving the honour.

For Pushpa 2, director Sukumar won the Best Screenplay (Original) award. Both films in the Pushpa franchise have been massive commercial successes, with Pushpa 2 emerging as a nationwide blockbuster. Interestingly, Allu Arjun had won the Best Actor national award for Pushpa: The Rise earlier. Pushpa 2 also won the Best Costume Design award, which was shared by Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma.

Director Venky Atluri won the Best Dialogue Writer award for Lucky Baskhar.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles and was produced by Sithara Entertainments.

Another major Telugu film, Kalki 2898 AD, bagged two awards. It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award, while Nitin Zihani Choudhary received the Best Production Designer award. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.