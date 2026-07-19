Timeless tunes, meaningful change: An evening in honour of S Janaki

HYDERABAD: Some evenings are not measured by the passing of time, but by the memories they awaken. At Gurtukostunnai – Music for a Cause, organised by Lakshya for Needy at Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam on Friday, music became more than entertainment. It became a bridge between nostalgia and a meaningful cause, as a heartfelt tribute to legendary playback singer S Janaki brought together generations of music lovers for an evening that celebrated melodies while inspiring change.

The evening opened on a devotional note with Hyderabad-based band El Taxidi performing Maha Ganapathim. Soon after, familiar film melodies filled the auditorium.

The concert supported Project Period Promise, an initiative by Lakshya for Needy that works towards providing sanitary pads to underprivileged girls across Telangana.

Speaking about the event, Ananth Sai Talam of Lakshya for Needy said, “Music is a part of everyone’s life. Through music, the message reaches many more people. We also wanted to dedicate the evening as a tribute to S Janaki garu.”