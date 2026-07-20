Boys' hostel at Telangana's Kakatiya University turns ‘unsafe’, students seek relocation

A second-year law student, requesting anonymity, said part of the roof collapsed inside a room three days ago when no one was present, narrowly averting a tragedy. He alleged that only four washrooms are available for all 48 students and demanded renovation of the hostel building and sanitation facilities.

Another student alleged that CCTV cameras are non-functional and there is no security at the hostel. He claimed that locals frequently enter the premises, and students have been threatened after objecting to the presence of antisocial elements.

Students also alleged that unhygienic conditions and overflowing drains have worsened living conditions. They further claimed that university authorities threatened them with cancellation of admissions if they continued raising the issue.

When contacted, Kakatiya University Boys’ Hostels Director Dr Podeti Srinivas was unavailable for comment.