CM Revanth Reddy to Congress leaders: Stay off Gandhi Bhavan, hit the field for SIR

HYDERABAD: In a blunt ultimatum to underperforming party workers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Congress leaders to stay away from Gandhi Bhavan and take to the field during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, warning that those who remained inactive would not be considered for nominated posts.

In a no-holds-barred Zoom meeting on Sunday, Revanth told party leaders not to visit the state Congress headquarters until the August 3 deadline for submitting SIR Enumeration Forms. Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of field-level participation, he said chairmanships and other nominated posts would not be given to leaders who remained inactive during the campaign.

He also announced that the 100 best-performing BLAs would be given an opportunity to click a photograph with Rahul Gandhi.