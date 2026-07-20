CM Revanth Reddy to Congress leaders: Stay off Gandhi Bhavan, hit the field for SIR

HYDERABAD: In a blunt ultimatum to underperforming party workers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Congress leaders to stay away from Gandhi Bhavan and take to the field during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, warning that those who remained inactive would not be considered for nominated posts.
In a no-holds-barred Zoom meeting on Sunday, Revanth told party leaders not to visit the state Congress headquarters until the August 3 deadline for submitting SIR Enumeration Forms. Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of field-level participation, he said chairmanships and other nominated posts would not be given to leaders who remained inactive during the campaign.
He also announced that the 100 best-performing BLAs would be given an opportunity to click a photograph with Rahul Gandhi.
Revanth directed the in-charge ministers to supervise the SIR exercise and said a constituency-wise review would be held on July 30. He warned MPs appointed as SIR in-charges that strict action would be taken if they failed to discharge their responsibilities. With the deadline extended to August 3, he said the additional time should be used to intensify outreach.
A separate review with the 10 in-charge ministers will be held on Monday, while MPs have been asked to conduct periodic reviews even during the ongoing session.
Revanth said the Congress had organised 489 SIR meetings across the 119 Assembly segments but stressed that attention was needed in the weakest-performing ones. He told MLAs, constituency in-charges and corporation chairpersons to scrutinise reports submitted by BLAs instead of relying solely on BLO reports.
Stating that the presence of party leaders in the field was mandatory, he directed ministers, MLAs, corporation chairpersons, constituency in-charges and SIR coordinators to tour their respective areas over the next 10 days.