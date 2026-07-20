Congress MPs plan to corner Centre over pending Telangana issues

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress MPs are gearing up to raise the issues pertaining to the state during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.
According to party sources, the MPs will try to corner the Union government over approvals for the Regional Ring Road, the Hyderabad Metro takeover and expansion and other issues outlined by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the recent meeting with Congress parliamentarians.
The Congress MPs may also stage protests in Parliament to press the Centre to clear all pending issues of the state.
Telangana Congress MPs have decided to raise the matters pending with the Union government through various means, such as moving adjournment motions, raising issues during Zero Hour and making special mentions under Rule 377, sources added.
Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, MP Mallu Ravi said that there are several matters pertaining to Telangana pending with the Union government. “We demand that the Centre clear all the issues,” he added.
“There is a need to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, for which the Centre has to appoint SBICAPS to evaluate the Phase I project for takeover by the state government and examine financing for Phase II. Union Cabinet approval is pending for the construction of the northern part of the Regional Ring Road. We will definitely raise these issues in Parliament,” he said.
The MP also said that they will request the Union government to extend financial support to the state in view of the effects of El Nino.
He urged the BJP MPs to join them in raising these issues in the House. “If required, we will protest inside the Lok Sabha chamber too,” he added.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy may also visit Delhi during the Monsoon Session of Parliament to meet Union ministers and discuss various issues.