Congress MPs plan to corner Centre over pending Telangana issues

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress MPs are gearing up to raise the issues pertaining to the state during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

According to party sources, the MPs will try to corner the Union government over approvals for the Regional Ring Road, the Hyderabad Metro takeover and expansion and other issues outlined by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the recent meeting with Congress parliamentarians.

The Congress MPs may also stage protests in Parliament to press the Centre to clear all pending issues of the state.

Telangana Congress MPs have decided to raise the matters pending with the Union government through various means, such as moving adjournment motions, raising issues during Zero Hour and making special mentions under Rule 377, sources added.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, MP Mallu Ravi said that there are several matters pertaining to Telangana pending with the Union government. “We demand that the Centre clear all the issues,” he added.