Minister Uttam for self-reliant irrigation corporations

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation department is preparing a comprehensive financial restructuring plan to make various irrigation corporations financially self-reliant by strengthening their financial management and reducing borrowing costs.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday directed the officials to prepare a detailed funding road map within 10 days. He also instructed them to engage experienced financial professionals to assist in debt restructuring and to find ways to reduce rate of interest on existing loans.

It was noted that some corporations were paying average interest rates of around 11 per cent on outstanding loans. Restructuring these loans at lower rates could result in significant annual savings. An indicative reduction from around 11.4 per cent to nearly 8.4 per cent could save approximately `250 crore annually, subject to verification of the loan portfolio and applicable terms.

While reviewing the financial status and operations of the irrigation corporations, the minister asked them to reduce dependence on direct budgetary support, focus on operational revenue and use it for servicing loans and interest liabilities.