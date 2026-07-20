Moderate to heavy rains lash Telangana; IMD issues thunderstorm alert

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Telangana received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday, with the highest rainfall recorded at 9 cm in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places on Monday. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations across the state.

IMD-Hyderabad said rainfall activity is expected to reduce after Monday, with isolated rain forecast for the following two days. However, surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at some places. The weather conditions are being influenced by the monsoon trough, which currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Rohtak, Hardoi, Varanasi, Ranchi and Sagar Island before stretching southeastwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. The trough also extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.