Operate pumps or face ryots’ wrath: BRS leader Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday warned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he would continue to “hound” his government till the Kaleshwaram motors are turned on and irrigation water is provided to the farmers.

Asking the government to immediately release water, he said that farmers from all villages and mandals would hit the streets if the government failed to pump water from the project.

The former minister also warned the government against inviting the wrath of the farmers.

Addressing the gathering during a padayatra organised by farmers of Chinnakodur mandal from Annapurnasagar to Ranganayakasagar, he expressed concern that the Godavari water was being allowed to flow downstream.

The farmers demanded that Kaleshwaram water be lifted immediately and diverted to the Annapurna, Ranganayakasagar, Mallannasagar and Konda Pochamma reservoirs.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should open his eyes. This march was not organised by the BRS but by the farmers of our Chinnakodur mandal,” he added.