POCSO accused acquitted after victim’s death in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A POCSO court in Neredmet recently acquitted a 60-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl, citing the victim’s death before trial, the hearsay nature of key witness testimony and the absence of medical evidence to support the allegations.

The case was registered in 2017 after the child disclosed the alleged abuse to her school teacher during a classroom session on “good touch” and “bad touch”. The victim died in 2022 due to illness before she could testify. The court delivered its verdict in 2026.

According to the prosecution, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Kushaiguda police after the teacher informed her of the child’s disclosure. The girl, who was said to have had an intellectual disability, studied at a residential school and visited home occasionally.

The teacher told the court that the child had alleged that an elderly man living opposite her house had called her inside, locked the door, removed both their clothes and sexually assaulted her. The girl also reportedly said the man had assaulted her on two or three earlier occasions and had threatened her against informing her mother.