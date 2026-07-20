Rowdy sheeter burns Congress leader alive in Warangal

WARANGAL: A Congress leader who was allegedly set on fire after being doused with petrol in Warangal succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, a day after the attack.

The victim, Adupa Mahesh, was a former state social media coordinator of the Congress and former president of the party’s 14th Division (NTR Nagar) unit. The incident took place near Kotilingala Temple on Saturday night.

According to police, Mahesh had gone to an isolated spot after being called there by Jannu Madhu and Sampath. The group allegedly consumed alcohol before an argument broke out. Police said Pathri Kumar questioned Mahesh over what he had allegedly told the Wardhannapet MLA, accusing him of being responsible for his suspension from the Congress.

Police alleged that Kumar snatched Mahesh’s mobile phone, poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Mahesh sustained severe burn injuries, but managed to alert nearby residents, who rushed to his aid and shifted him to MGM Hospital.

Before being taken for treatment, Mahesh asked the bystanders to record his statement on their mobile phones. In the video, he allegedly named Pathri Kumar and others as the attackers, sought their immediate arrest and appealed to the government to support his family.