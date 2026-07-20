Students allege colleges flout TGBIE order, withhold certificates

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has directed private junior colleges to immediately hand over original certificates to students, allegations have emerged that several institutions continue to withhold transfer certificates (TCs), conduct certificates and bonafide certificates over fee dues, leaving students anxious during the ongoing undergraduate admission season.

With DOST counselling and admissions to engineering, degree, pharmacy, agriculture, nursing and other professional courses underway, students said delays in obtaining original certificates are affecting certificate verification and admission formalities.

A second-year Intermediate student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I secured admission through counselling, but my college has not issued my transfer certificate and conduct certificate due to pending fee dues. Every day I visit the college, but they ask me to clear the entire amount first. I am worried I may lose my seat if the certificates are not issued on time.”

Another student who recently secured admission to a degree course alleged that repeated requests to the Intermediate college had gone unanswered, even as certificate verification at the degree college had already begun.

“We are not refusing to pay the fees, but the college should not hold our certificates. Our future should not be affected because of a financial dispute,” the student said.