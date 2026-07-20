Students allege colleges flout TGBIE order, withhold certificates

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has directed private junior colleges to immediately hand over original certificates to students, allegations have emerged that several institutions continue to withhold transfer certificates (TCs), conduct certificates and bonafide certificates over fee dues, leaving students anxious during the ongoing undergraduate admission season.
With DOST counselling and admissions to engineering, degree, pharmacy, agriculture, nursing and other professional courses underway, students said delays in obtaining original certificates are affecting certificate verification and admission formalities.
A second-year Intermediate student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I secured admission through counselling, but my college has not issued my transfer certificate and conduct certificate due to pending fee dues. Every day I visit the college, but they ask me to clear the entire amount first. I am worried I may lose my seat if the certificates are not issued on time.”
Another student who recently secured admission to a degree course alleged that repeated requests to the Intermediate college had gone unanswered, even as certificate verification at the degree college had already begun.
“We are not refusing to pay the fees, but the college should not hold our certificates. Our future should not be affected because of a financial dispute,” the student said.
Speaking to TNIE, T Nagaraju, secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), alleged that the organisation had received repeated complaints from parents, particularly against corporate junior colleges in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and surrounding areas, as well as private colleges in district headquarters.
“Students are under pressure and are afraid to complain openly. Many parents have approached us saying colleges are refusing to hand over original certificates until pending fees are cleared. With counselling already underway, this is putting students’ futures at risk,” he said.
However, members of the Telangana State Private Junior Colleges Managements Association (TPJMA) denied allegations that colleges were withholding original certificates of students. The managements association said fee dues, limited government support of around Rs 1,760- Rs 1,940 per Intermediate student, and accumulated government dues of nearly Rs 1.50 crore over two years had put colleges under financial strain.
In a recent circular, the TGBIE directed all private junior colleges to release original certificates immediately upon request and clarified that issuance of certificates should not be linked to fee disputes. The board said financial disagreements must be resolved separately through legal or administrative channels without affecting students’ academic progression.
The Board warned that institutions violating the directive would face stringent action, including show-cause notices, disaffiliation proceedings and possible closure. District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) have also been instructed to set up district-level help desks to receive complaints and ensure immediate compliance.