Telangana government diverting 15th Finance Commission funds, says Bandi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government has diverted 15th Finance Commission grants, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday urged Union Panchayat Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to order a special inquiry or audit into funds utilisation in Telangana.

He appealed to the Union minister to seek explanation from the state government regarding violations and also direct it to initiate necessary corrective measures to prevent such violations from recurring in the future.

In a letter to Rajiv Ranjan, Bandi Sanjay stated: “Under the 15th Finance Commission grants (2020-21 to 2025-26), the central government is required to release `3023.15 crore to the gram panchayats in Telangana.

However, the release of these funds was delayed due to the postponement of gram panchayat elections in the state. Since the elections were completed, a total of `2293.75 crore has so far been released in phases and credited to the state treasury. A balance amount of `729.41 crore is still due for release.”

The MoS said that it has come to his notice that these funds are being utilised for purposes other than those for which they were intended. Instead of being spent on village development works, the funds are reportedly being diverted towards staff salaries, electricity bills, routine maintenance expenses and other administrative expenditures, he explained.