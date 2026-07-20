Telangana government striving to empower tribals: Minister Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday reaffirmed that the people’s government is committed to providing uninterrupted, quality electricity to the people while simultaneously strengthening the public sector enterprise Singareni Collieries.

Addressing the media at Tekulapalli in Yellandu Assembly Constituency during his tour of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, he said the government is implementing innovative schemes to enhance the dignity and economic empowerment of tribal communities.

Accusing the BRS of neglecting Singareni during its 10-year rule, he said that despite knowing that the reserves in existing coal mines were being depleted and that it takes five to six years to operationalise a new mine, the previous government failed to make any serious effort to secure new coal blocks and deliberately stayed away from coal block auctions.

As a result of this negligence, Singareni is now facing difficulties, he said, adding that the institution has remained strong only because of the unwavering dedication and hard work of its employees.