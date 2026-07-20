Telangana government to launch housing scheme for low-income groups in CURE today

HYDERABAD: The first phase of Indiramma Indlu LIG Housing Towers Scheme, under which one lakh units will be built for the benefit of poor families living in the Core Urban Region (CURE) limits, will be launched on Monday.

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with his ministerial colleagues D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin, will unveil the scheme brochure, application process and eligibility criteria.

After focusing on the implementation of the housing scheme for the rural poor, the state government is now set to fulfil the dream of the urban poor living in Hyderabad and other towns of owning a house, Srinivasa Reddy said.

The minister revealed that the government has prepared an action plan to construct one lakh Low Income Group (LIG) Indiramma houses within the CURE limits. Under the first phase of scheme implementation, 500 houses will be constructed in each Assembly constituency, he added.

He further revealed that the government has identified prime land worth hundreds of crores in key locations across Hyderabad for the housing project.