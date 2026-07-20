Telangana government will lift water from Medigadda, Kannepalli if NDSA permits: Minister Sridhar Babu

KARIMNAGAR: IT& Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday asserted that the state government would act in accordance with the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) in dealing with issues related to irrigation projects.

Addressing the media here, the minister said that if the NDSA permits it, the government will lift water from Medigadda and Kannepalli. Considering the prevailing water situation, the government is also preparing plans to encourage farmers to take up alternative crops, he added.

Sridhar said that Medigadda received a peak inflow of only one lakh cusecs for a single day this season and that there is currently no significant flood flow, with not even 16,000 cusecs available at present.

The minister, meanwhile, alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was attempting to divert public attention, particularly that of the youth, through political statements.

He further claimed that despite being in power for a decade after the formation of Telangana, the BRS regime failed to conduct Group I examinations properly and did not undertake meaningful recruitment drives.