Telangana govt inspects functioning of private varsities as per SC order

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has launched a comprehensive inspection of private universities in the state as part of its exercise to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court in a case related to the functioning of private universities.

The inspections will focus on the objectives behind establishing the universities, the qualifications of faculty, admission and entrance examination procedures, governance, financial practices and regulatory compliance.

The apex court had directed all state governments, including Telangana, to submit affidavits in the Ayesha Jain vs Union of India case.

According to an official release issued on Sunday, the state government has constituted a committee headed by the commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE) to conduct the inspections. The secretary of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is the convener, while the registrar of JNTU Hyderabad is the member-convener. The committee is examining nine broad aspects identified by the apex court.

The Supreme Court has sought details on the objectives behind establishing private universities and whether feasibility studies were conducted before they were set up. It has also asked whether the state government allotted land or extended other benefits to these institutions and, if so, whether any conditions were imposed.