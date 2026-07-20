Telangana IPS trainee officer booked for sexual harassment

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against IPS trainee M Uday Krishna Reddy after a 30-year-old fellow woman trainee lodged a complaint, accusing him of sexual harassment, physical assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail at the SVPNPA in Shivarampally. Uday had earlier served as a constable in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

According to the FIR, the accused began harassing her from June 23, sending sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and making derogatory remarks about her in front of fellow trainees. He allegedly spread rumours that she was in a sexual relationship with another trainee and repeatedly pressured her to admit to it.

The complainant alleged that Uday intimidated and blackmailed her into showing him her personal messages on her mobile phone. On July 8, he allegedly took her phone to his room and forced her to reveal its password. The same day, he allegedly groped her and secretly recorded a video of her without her knowledge or consent, which he later sent to her husband to blackmail her.