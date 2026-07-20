Telangana IPS trainee officer booked for sexual harassment

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against IPS trainee M Uday Krishna Reddy after a 30-year-old fellow woman trainee lodged a complaint, accusing him of sexual harassment, physical assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail at the SVPNPA in Shivarampally. Uday had earlier served as a constable in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.
According to the FIR, the accused began harassing her from June 23, sending sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and making derogatory remarks about her in front of fellow trainees. He allegedly spread rumours that she was in a sexual relationship with another trainee and repeatedly pressured her to admit to it.
The complainant alleged that Uday intimidated and blackmailed her into showing him her personal messages on her mobile phone. On July 8, he allegedly took her phone to his room and forced her to reveal its password. The same day, he allegedly groped her and secretly recorded a video of her without her knowledge or consent, which he later sent to her husband to blackmail her.
She alleged that on July 9, the accused wrongfully restrained her, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangle her, held a knife to her neck and prevented her from leaving. As per the FIR, he also threw three packets of condoms at her. On July 10, he allegedly assaulted her again.
Based on the complaint, Attapur police registered a case under Sections 74 (criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the IT Act.
ACPs Syed Rafeeq and P Krishna Murthy have been named investigating officers in the case.