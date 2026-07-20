Telangana: Three Jangaon district collectorate staff suspended for embezzling Rs 37L funds

JANGAON: Three employees of the Jangaon district collectorate have been suspended for allegedly embezzling over Rs 37 lakh in public funds through bogus bills for materials that were never supplied and also destroying evidence of the crime.

A criminal case has been registered at the Jangaon Town police station and departmental disciplinary proceedings have been initiated under the CCA Rules. Police cases were also registered against the manager of a local bank and also a private trader, who were involved in the fraud.

The cases were registered under the provisions of the BNS and Information Technology Act based on a complaint lodged on Saturday night by District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, alleging large-scale misappropriation of government funds from the Collectorate Interest Funds Account maintained at IDFC FIRST Bank, Jangaon Branch (A/c No 10119190855, IFSC IDFB0081622).

It is alleged that the accused, in furtherance of their common intention and criminal conspiracy, fraudulently created four bogus handwritten cash bills in the names of VSR Enterprises, Mahbubabad, VS Art Printers, Hanamkonda and Rithvik Graphics, Hanamkonda, without supplying any goods or services.

The complaint also stated that the electronic evidence relating to the transactions was destroyed to screen the offenders from legal punishment. It further alleged involvement of A-1 Ch Srikanth, administrative officer, Collectorate, Jangaon (presently under suspension), A-2 K Yellaswamy, senior assistant, Collectorate,