Decide on regularisation of jr lecturers in 2 months: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to take a decision, in accordance with law, on the regularisation of services and grant of annual increments to 714 junior lecturers within two months, while also completing the ongoing certificate verification process within the same period.

Justice Kaja Sharath, while disposing of a batch of writ petitions on Monday, declined to issue immediate directions for the release of annual increments or other monetary benefits. Instead, the court directed the Education department to take an appropriate decision on regularisation, declaration of probation, and payment of annual increments after completing certificate verification, in accordance with the applicable laws, service rules, and government orders.

The batch of petitions was led by Bura Vijayamohan, a junior lecturer at the Government Junior College, Atmakur, Hanamkonda district, along with 713 others.

The petitioners contended that although their services were regularised under GO Nos 19, 20, and 21, dated May 1, 2023, the authorities had failed to sanction annual increments or declare their probation, resulting in delays in salary progression, promotions, seniority, and other service benefits.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that withholding annual increments after regularisation was contrary to the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules.