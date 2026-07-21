KTR alleges Congress failed to tackle drought-like situation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the Congress government had failed to tackle the drought-like situation in the state.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming businessman M Srinivas from Banswada into the BRS fold, Rama Rao questioned why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not operating the Kannepalli pumps when large quantities of Godavari water were flowing into the sea.

Though experts had predicted an El Nino situation six months ago, the government was only now holding review meetings, Rama Rao alleged.

Accusing the Congress of failing to fulfil its election promises, the former minister challenged the chief minister to produce evidence that the government had filled 70,000 posts in the government sector.

He also criticised Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for joining the Congress and called upon party workers to ensure his defeat in the next Assembly elections.

Harish Rao visits NIMS

BRS leader and former health minister T Harish Rao on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged medical negligence at the Banswada Mother and Child Hospital, where 10 women reportedly developed severe infections following Caesarean deliveries.

After visiting the affected mothers undergoing treatment at NIMS, Harish Rao alleged that the state government’s failure to respond even after 10 days reflected “criminal negligence” and a complete collapse of the public healthcare system.

He met the affected mothers and their family members and enquired about their condition with doctors. He also visited the minor girl from Khammam undergoing treatment at NIMS after a recent assault and assured both families of the BRS’ support.