Telangana HC terms HYDRAA chief a habitual offender

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday censured HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) Commissioner AV Ranganath for allegedly violating its repeated orders by allowing officials to enter a private property in Lothukunta village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, observing that such conduct undermines the authority of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, while hearing a contempt petition filed by M/s. Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd., remarked that the HYDRAA chief had become a “habitual offender” in violating court orders, noting that this was the third contempt petition arising from the same writ proceedings.

The petitioner alleged that despite a clear undertaking submitted by HYDRAA’s Standing Counsel to the court that its officials would not interfere with his possession of the 40-acre land in Survey Nos 1 and 2 of Lothukunta village, nearly 200 personnel, accompanied by over 50 vehicles, bulldozers and excavators, entered the property on July 18, demolished compound walls, tin sheds, CCTV cameras, gates and electrical installations, and attempted to take possession of the land by claiming it to be a government property.

The petitioner further alleged that he and his counsel were detained at a police station during the HYDRAA operation.

Court won’t remain silent if officials disobey its orders

Expressing serious concern, Justice Jukanti observed that if an officer continued to act according to his own will even after repeated judicial directions, courts would not remain silent. The Judge remarked that the real victim in the present case was not merely the petitioner but the court itself, as its authority had allegedly been disregarded.

The court observed that government officials are duty-bound to obey judicial orders and that no authority, including an IPS officer, is above the law.