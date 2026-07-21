Telangana: Over 7K units to be built in first phase of Low Income Group housing scheme

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday launched its ambitious initiative to construct Low Income Group (LIG) housing towers under the Indiramma Housing scheme in the Core Urban Region (CURE). In the first phase, around 7,680 flats will be constructed — 480 units each in 16 constituencies.
During the launch event organised at the Secretariat, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with fellow ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin, released the scheme details, including eligibility criteria, application procedure and beneficiary contribution by beneficiaries.
Of the total flats, the government has reserved 50% units for the SC, ST, BC communities and physically challenged persons — 14% for SCs, 5% for STs, 16% for BCs, 5% for the physically challenged and 10% to the outsourced or class 4 government employees or sanitation workers. In all allotments, 30% will be reserved for women.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said flats will be allocated though draw of lots if demand exceeds available units.
The applications will be scrutinised first and then digital verification of family details, income data, Indiramma database and duplicate applications wherever available will be conducted. A 360-degree verification will also be conducted to identify ineligible or duplicate applicants. Later, draw of lots will be conducted to select the beneficiaries if applications exceed the number of available units.
Land to be registered in woman’s name
The minister further said that each beneficiary will receive a 528 sq ft flat comprising a bedroom, hall and kitchen, constructed on land valued between `40 lakh and `60 lakh. The land will be registered free of cost in the name of the woman of the household, he added. He also said that land has so far been identified in 16 constituencies to construct the LIG housing towers and soon land will also be identified in eight more segments.
The minister recalled that the government has already sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses in the first phase of Indiramma Housing Scheme in rural areas and launched another 2.5 lakh houses in the second phase. With the launch of one lakh houses in the CURE limits, the total number of Indiramma houses under implementation has reached eight lakh, he said, adding that over two lakh houses are expected to be completed by the end of next month.
LAND IDENTIFIED IN 16 ASSEMBLY
At Mailardevarapally in Rajendranagar constituency; at Jalpally in Maheshwaram; at Raidurgam in Serilingampally; at Baldlaguda (LIG Colony) in Ibrahimpatnam; at Kowkur in Malkajgiri; at Red Hills (beside HMWSSB office and near Niloufer Hospital) in Nampally; Hakeempet Dargah and Near MLA Colony in Jubilee Hills in Khairatabad; at Kulsumpura in Karwan; at Nandi Musaliguda in Bahadurpura; at City Police Lines in Amberpet; at KPHB Colony in Kukatpally; at Pocharam (LIG Colony) in Medchal; at Gajularamaram in Qutbullapur; at Patigadda in Sanathnagar;at Marredpally (Mahendra Hills) in Secunderabad Cantonment and at Gaddiannaram and R&B Quarters in Malakpet.