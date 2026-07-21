Telangana: Over 7K units to be built in first phase of Low Income Group housing scheme

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday launched its ambitious initiative to construct Low Income Group (LIG) housing towers under the Indiramma Housing scheme in the Core Urban Region (CURE). In the first phase, around 7,680 flats will be constructed — 480 units each in 16 constituencies.

During the launch event organised at the Secretariat, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with fellow ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin, released the scheme details, including eligibility criteria, application procedure and beneficiary contribution by beneficiaries.

Of the total flats, the government has reserved 50% units for the SC, ST, BC communities and physically challenged persons — 14% for SCs, 5% for STs, 16% for BCs, 5% for the physically challenged and 10% to the outsourced or class 4 government employees or sanitation workers. In all allotments, 30% will be reserved for women.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said flats will be allocated though draw of lots if demand exceeds available units.

The applications will be scrutinised first and then digital verification of family details, income data, Indiramma database and duplicate applications wherever available will be conducted. A 360-degree verification will also be conducted to identify ineligible or duplicate applicants. Later, draw of lots will be conducted to select the beneficiaries if applications exceed the number of available units.