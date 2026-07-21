With monsoon faltering, temples hold special rituals for rain in Telangana

NALGONDA/ HYDERABAD : With concerns over a weak monsoon mounting, people across Telangana have turned to centuries-old Vedic traditions, seeking divine intervention for timely rains and a bountiful agricultural season.

One such ceremony began on Monday at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, where the three-day Varsha Yagam was inaugurated, temple Executive Officer Bhavani Shankar said.

Conducted at the Shiva temple premises, the Yagam is being organised under the directions of the Minister for Endowments and the Endowments Commissioner, with revered pontiffs, Ritviks and Vedic scholars leading the ceremonies. Shata Rudrabhishekam, Parayanams and Japas will be performed over the three days to invoke timely rainfall across Telangana and the country.

A similar appeal for rain will unfold on Tuesday at the Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir, where the priests of Chilkur Balaji temple will perform the traditional Varuna Japam from 8.30 am to 11 am.

The centuries-old Vedic ceremony, observed during periods of drought or deficient rainfall, invokes Lord Varuna, the deity of water, and Lord Indra, the god of rain.

Priests and Vedic scholars, led by CS Lakshmi Narasimhan, will stand in waist-deep water while V Srirama Ganapati of Vedabhavanam will lead the chanting. Ritviks will recite the Varuna Japam from the Taittiriya Samhita of the Vedas 108 times, praying for relief from the ongoing dry spell.