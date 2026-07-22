A reform that falls short of the CURE: Report

HYDERABAD: The CURE Bill, 2026, billed as Hyderabad’s biggest urban governance reform in seven decades, scores just 28% on key metropolitan governance parameters, only marginally better than the 70-year-old GHMC Act it seeks to replace, according to a report released by Bengaluru-based think tank Janaagraha on Tuesday. The organisation has submitted 142 recommendations, identifying five reforms it says are essential to make the legislation truly transformative.

Janaagraha’s independent assessment found that the Bill centralises power in the state government while failing to adequately empower elected mayors and municipal councils. It also lacks a robust financial and human resource framework to support staffing, institutional capacity, performance management and professional development.

The report said the Bill scores 28%, compared with 23% for the GHMC Act, mainly due to stronger transparency provisions and modest improvements in planning. However, it trails the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which scored 38%. Janaagraha noted that even the GBG Act falls short of the standards.