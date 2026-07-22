A reform that falls short of the CURE: Report

HYDERABAD: The CURE Bill, 2026, billed as Hyderabad’s biggest urban governance reform in seven decades, scores just 28% on key metropolitan governance parameters, only marginally better than the 70-year-old GHMC Act it seeks to replace, according to a report released by Bengaluru-based think tank Janaagraha on Tuesday. The organisation has submitted 142 recommendations, identifying five reforms it says are essential to make the legislation truly transformative.
Janaagraha’s independent assessment found that the Bill centralises power in the state government while failing to adequately empower elected mayors and municipal councils. It also lacks a robust financial and human resource framework to support staffing, institutional capacity, performance management and professional development.
The report said the Bill scores 28%, compared with 23% for the GHMC Act, mainly due to stronger transparency provisions and modest improvements in planning. However, it trails the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which scored 38%. Janaagraha noted that even the GBG Act falls short of the standards.
Anita Kumar, director (policy and insights) at Janaagraha, said the proposed law provides little scope for citizen participation, with weak ward committees and no provision for area sabhas, participatory budgeting or an independent municipal grievance redressal mechanism. She also noted that several key provisions have been left to subordinate rules without timelines, while the Bill lacks budgetary support for implementation.
The think tank recommended five reforms: creating an integrated metropolitan planning framework with clearly defined roles for the Metropolitan Planning Committee, HMDA and the proposed Chief Minister-led Apex Governance Council; clearly defining the powers of the over 15 new authorities proposed under the Bill; ensuring adequate staffing, technical capacity and assured funding; strengthening the role of elected representatives and citizen participation; and making key reforms mandatory through time-bound implementation rather than subordinate rules.
Associate director (policy and insights) VR Vachana called for a full-time secretariat for the Apex Governance Council, a dedicated Hyderabad minister, directly elected mayors, greater devolution of powers and funds to municipalities, and financially empowered ward committees for neighbourhood planning.