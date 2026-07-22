BRS gives Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased farmers

ADILABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government hoodwinked not just farmers but all sections of the society.

During his visit to Luxettipet, the former minister participated in the Rythu Sadassu and handed over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of four farmers who died while trying to protect their paddy crops recently.

He exuded confidence that a “farmers’ government” would be established again in the state under the leadership of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The BRS recently exposed the Congress Youth Declaration by organising a meeting with youths. The Congress failed to fulfil its promises in the last 31 months. It has only 29 months left,” he said while terming the Revanth Reddy dispensation as an “utter failure government”.

He handed over the cash to kin of T Nagaraju and T Abhiram of Gampallapelli village, G Venkatesh of Kothur village and N Lachanna of Muthyampet village in Mancherial district. The four farmers lost their lives while protecting their paddy at purchasing centres. They were crushed to death when the wall of the purchasing centre collapsed on them.

As the government provided Bima amount to the family of only one farmer, the BRS provided assistance to the kin of all four farmers.