El Nino effect pushing power demand to April peak: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said Telangana’s power demand has reached peak summer levels, similar to April, due to the impact of El Nino.

Speaking at the state-level awareness seminar, From Pacific Ocean Warming to Telangana Preparedness, organised by the Planning department at Ravindra Bharathi, the deputy chief minister said electricity demand, which is usually lower during the monsoon, has surged because of changing global weather patterns.

“The current demand in Telangana has reached peak summer levels similar to April. The changing global seasonal patterns are influencing electricity consumption, and Telangana is ahead in planning to meet these rising demands,” he said.

Vikramarka attributed the rise to increased use of fans, air conditioners, lights, borewells and lift irrigation motors during both the day and night. He said the government was managing the higher demand through efficient energy management, including maximum use of low-cost solar power during the day and planned use of thermal power later to maintain grid stability and reduce costs.

He said the government was preparing a comprehensive action plan to minimise the impact of El Nino on agriculture, water and power supply.